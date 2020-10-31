Ruth Keller

Ruth Schneider Keller passed into God's heavenly arms on Oct. 28, 2020. A celebration of her life and funeral services will be held on a later date.

Ruth was born March 28, 1927. She was the daughter of Carl Bruno Schneider and Anna Marie Walde Schneider. Ruth went to school in New Salem and graduated salutatorian of her class at New Salem High School. She married Henry Keller on June 16, 1946 and together they built a new farmstead south of New Salem. They shared 72 years together. Ruth was a member of Peace Church and a charter member of the Busy Beaver Homemakers Club where she held various offices. She also enjoyed league bowling with several neighbors and friends.

She grew up living in New Salem, and after she married Henry she quickly adapted to life on the farm. Her days were filled with raising a big garden and canning much of the produce. She worked closely with her sister-in-law, Jean, working on the farm books monthly and delivering meals in the field.

Ruth enjoyed her German heritage and was always cooking the meals she had grown up with in the Schneider household. She loved a good game of canasta and other card games. She never refused to get together with others to work on a puzzle. She loved to entertain family and friends with her great meals.

After leaving the farm in 1999, Henry and Ruth moved to an apartment in Mandan where they were known to have daily visitors which included their neighbors and friends as well as their three children and grandchildren. To have company every day was very common. They spent several winters traveling with their fifth wheel camper to Yuma, Arizona where they built many more friendships.

She was the person her family depended on most, and her patience and wisdom were deeply rooted in her Christian faith. She was always an avid reader, anything from Readers Digest to almost any book she could get her hands on. She was a very special caretaker of Henry and was always there to support him on the farm and later helping with his care.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Gary (Jean) Keller, Fargo, Linda Keller, New Salem, Leon (Cindy) Keller, Fergus Falls, Minn.; six grandchildren who she adored, Stacy, Jill, Michelle, Kristen, Emily and Easton; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Keller; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Schneider; husband, Henry Keller; brother, Frederick Schneider; sister, Clara Bueligen; and grandson, Stuart Keller.

