Sally Pfeiffer

Sally Pfeiffer, 77, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Sally was born March 12, 1944, in Dickinson to Albert and Eleanor (Reddy) Zastoupil, graduated from Dickinson Central High School in 1962 and upon graduation, moved to California with her girlfriends to "see the world." On Sept. 19, 1964, she married Roger Pfeiffer in Dickinson. They lived on the Dickinson airport before moving to Bismarck, where together, they raised two children, Karmen and Linden.

Sally loved volunteering at her church, with refugees and in her community. In her younger years, she played cello, studied Latin and was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha International sorority. She worked at AT&T as a telephone operator and at AVIS before choosing to stay at home to raise her children. She returned to work at Bismarck Hospital and Dayton's when her kids went to college. She had a passion for painting and sewing and was an avid reader her entire life.

She is best remembered for her no-nonsense approach to life, her quick wit, sassy spirit, and her loving, encouraging, and patient nature.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St., Bismarck with a celebratory reception at 12 p.m

She didn't want a big fuss about her trip to the Pearly Gates.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Al, and her sister, Shirley.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years; daughter, Dr. Karmen Sorenson (Bart); son, Dr. Linden Pfeiffer (Julie); grandchildren, Bridger Sorenson; Aiden, Elias, and Olivia Pfeiffer; sisters, Marcella and Cindy, and brother Dean.

