Samuel Van Voorhis

Samuel "Al" A. Van Voorhis, 95, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Bismarck Masonic Center. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Al was born Jan. 21, 1926, at Redfield, South Dakota, to Samuel and Esther (Buri) Van Voorhis. He was raised and educated in Huron, South Dakota, graduating from Huron High School in 1943. He attended University of South Dakota until he was drafted in 1944. He served as an Ensign in the Navy Hospital Corps until 1950. After his discharge from the Navy, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from University of South Dakota and then attended graduate school at University of Minnesota from 1950 to 1951. He married Joanne E Saeger, of Rockford, Illinois, August 1952, and they had two sons, David A. and Stephen C. Joanne passed away, March 1979, at the age of 53. He married Georgia A. Wood, April 1982 and gained a daughter, Shelby A.

Al worked in several hospitals and clinics in his career, Veteran's Hospital, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1948-50, Rockford Clinic, Rockford, Ill., 1951-52, Grand Forks Clinic, Grand Forks, 1952-55, and Guain and Ramsted Clinic, Department of Pathology, 1955-89. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as trustee and elder and was involved in many organizations, Bismarck Junior Chamber of Commerce, Bis/Man Civic Music Association, Thursday Music Club, American Society of Medical Technologists, American Society of Clinical Pathologists (affiliated member), BPOE (Elks), Elks Band, Bis/Man Civic Chorus, Free and Accepted Masons, 33rd Scottish Rite Mason, member of El Zagal Shrine and Shrine Plainsmen. During his retirement he served as secretary for Bismarck Masonic Temple from 1990 to 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia; sons, Steve (Sandi) Van Voorhis and David (Julie) Van Voorhis; daughter Shelby (Dennis) Raymond; grandchildren, Noel and Mark Albrecht, Noah and Trish Van Voorhis, Faith and Jordan King, Caitlin and Cole Muller, Matthew and Alex Van Voorhis, Tylor and Maria Pinks, Remi and Candyce Raymond; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Nathan, Evyn Van Voorhis, Selah King, Camrie Muller, Austin and Owen Pinks; nieces, Barbara Poetter, Cheryl Ann Klabenga; nephew, George Clikeman; sister-in-law, Deb (Rich) Gronlund; and special cousins, Lynn and Peggy Buri.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; sister Margaret R. Wengert; brother-in-law, Irven Wengert; and special sister-in-law, Kathy Mott.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.