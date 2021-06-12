Menu
Sarah Marchus
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Sarah Marchus

Sarah Marchus, 59, Bismarck, passed away last fall on Oct. 3, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Since we were in the midst of a pandemic at that time, a small private family memorial service was held.

A Celebration of Sarah's life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N Fourth St, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Following the burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck, a picnic will be held at the Jaycee's Memorial Park, Bismarck. Food will be catered by the Woodhouse. Casual dress is welcome for the entire service and picnic; you may bring your own beverages to the picnic (no glass bottles).

Sarah was born June 12, 1961 in Bismarck. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1979 and NDSU with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering in 1983.

Sarah married Kevin Marchus on October 11, 1986. They had two sons, Spencer (23) and Connor (21).

Sarah was a kind, compassionate, caring soul who always tried to bring out the best in those around her. Her true passion was helping people. She started her career at Basin Electric in 1983 as an industrial engineer. Later, in 1990 she and Kevin moved to Broomfield, Colorado, where she took a job as a certified procurement manager for a Denver school district.

In 1995 Kevin and Sarah moved back to Bismarck and soon thereafter started their own accounting and tax practice. Sarah took the reins of the business and served as president and CEO until her death. It was here that she found her true passion in helping people with all their business, accounting and tax preparation needs. She took great pride in this profession and loved the clients she had the pleasure to serve over the years. She became a certified enrolled agent with the IRS during this time and was well known and loved by all her customers.

When Sarah wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening, golfing and traveling to State and National Parks in the U.S. and Canada. The true joys of her life came with the birth of her two sons, Spencer in 1997 and Connor in 1999. Sarah loved being a mom and attended every school meeting, function and was so proud of her sons academic and sports accomplishments.

Despite having a busy career and being a full-time mother, you could still find Sarah volunteering her time teaching Sunday school, doing volunteer work for local charities and always helping those less fortunate than herself.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons, Spencer and Connor; brother, Peter (Kathy) Fettig; and sister, Polly (Bruce) Davidson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and June Fettig.

In lieu of memorials, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

To share memories of Sarah and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
502 N Fourth St, Bismarck, ND
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Kevin and family. I met Sarah when I worked at Basin Electric and we were on the same softball team. She was a great shortstop and I called her "Hoover" because she never missed a ball. She was an awesome person and I´ll never forget her.
Nancy (Funk) Haugen
Friend
June 15, 2021
