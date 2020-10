Sarah Marchus

Sarah Marchus, 59, peacefully passed away Oct. 3, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. A private memorial service for immediate family was held Friday, Oct. 9 at Eastgate Funeral Service.

A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck for all who wish to attend in the spring of 2021. Details of that event will be provided at a later date.