Scot Haugen

Scot Alan Haugen, 57, of Mandan, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in his sleep at his home.

Scot was born to Marjorie and Donald Haugen and grew up in Mandan. He had two siblings, his brother Michael and his sister Susan. He spent a lot of time with Susan's boys, his nephews Robbie and Nick, and also had four other nieces and nephews. At a young age he and Angela Reinbold (Serr) had a daughter, April Marie. April was the joy in his life. He became a grandpa when April and her husband had two sons, Ethan and Isaac.

Scot had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, but really, any motorcycles. He loved working in his garage and tinkering on absolutely anything. His garage - filled with tools and gadgets. He had tons of friends and would do anything to help a friend out.

Scot wanted no memorial service or funeral, but I, his daughter, suggest celebrating his life in your way. Have a mountain dew, some chocolate (he definitely had a sweet tooth - he loved his mother's baking and Christmas goodies), and turn on some outlaw country music, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and cheers to him as he rests in peace.

There will be a celebration of life for Scot held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Jaycee Centennial Park Leadership Hall in Bismarck.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m.
Jaycee Centennial Park Leadership Hall
Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
April I´m so sorry for your loss he was my neighbor growing up and remained close through all his seasons of life he is missed !!!
Stephanie Jangula
Friend
October 5, 2021
RIP Scot prayers to your family and friends
RoxAnn Metzner Smith
Friend
October 5, 2021
