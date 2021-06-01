Menu
Scott Wolff
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
21 Third Avenue SW
Minot, ND

Scott Wolff

Scott Wolff, 55, Minot, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Minot.

Scott Allen Wolff was born May 18, 1966, to Carol (Bleick) Wolff and Otto Wolff, in Elgin. Scott later settled in Minot, with the love of his life Lori (Hochhalter) Wolff.

He is survived by: his wife, Lori Wolff; daughter and son-in-law, Jazmine Wolff Schultz and Zach Schultz; son and daughter-in-law, Brody Wolff and Kayla (Godejohn) Wolff; and many sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, family and friends, who he loved dearly.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Parker Senior Center, 21 1st Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701, at 6 p.m. on June 4. Please wear what's comfortable. He hated dressing up.

Memorials can be sent to the Little Buddies Foundation in Scott's honor, so that children near his hometown can get prosthetics. Their address is P.O. Box 1513, Dickinson, ND, 58602-1513.

Flowers and arrangements can be sent to Prairie Sky Breads.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
The Parker Senior Center
21 1st Ave SE, Minot, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori I am sorry for your loss. Scott was a great guy always willing to help others. We all went to school together, and hung out. My prayers are with you and your family.
Shiela Coldwell Rokusek
School
June 10, 2021
So sad to here the news, such a good guy! My heart goes out to Lori and his entire family! I hope that in time the good memories can offer some degree of comfort after such a terrible loss. One of the really good couples I've known.
Daryl Hochhalter
Friend
June 4, 2021
Im absolutely saddened by the news of Scott's passing. I offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to Brody and the Wolff family. Scott was kind, decent and trustworthy. Rest in peace Scott, God will appreciate a man like you by his side.
JayBee
Friend
June 3, 2021
Scott was one of my favorite coworker of all time. Working with bricklayers could be a challenge but never with Scott. His smile and laugh could brighten up the toughest of days. Condolences to his family. He was a truly good man!
Tim smith
Work
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results