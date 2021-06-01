Scott Wolff

Scott Wolff, 55, Minot, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Minot.

Scott Allen Wolff was born May 18, 1966, to Carol (Bleick) Wolff and Otto Wolff, in Elgin. Scott later settled in Minot, with the love of his life Lori (Hochhalter) Wolff.

He is survived by: his wife, Lori Wolff; daughter and son-in-law, Jazmine Wolff Schultz and Zach Schultz; son and daughter-in-law, Brody Wolff and Kayla (Godejohn) Wolff; and many sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, family and friends, who he loved dearly.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Parker Senior Center, 21 1st Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701, at 6 p.m. on June 4. Please wear what's comfortable. He hated dressing up.

Memorials can be sent to the Little Buddies Foundation in Scott's honor, so that children near his hometown can get prosthetics. Their address is P.O. Box 1513, Dickinson, ND, 58602-1513.

Flowers and arrangements can be sent to Prairie Sky Breads.

