Sebald Nagel
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Sebald Nagel

Sebald J. Nagel, 97, Bismarck, went to be with his savior on Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Sebald was the first-born child to Joseph and Carolina (Zacher) Nagel on April 9, 1924. He attended rural school through the eighth grade while working on the family farm and assisting local farmers. He also worked for the Linton Elevator.

Sebald met the love of his life, Loretta Bauman, at the Pin Palace Lanes in Strasburg. On Aug. 24, 1948, they were married at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Linton, where they began a 72-year life together.

Shortly after they were married, Sebald and Loretta purchased a farm 10 miles north of Linton where they owned and operated a grain and livestock (Hereford cattle) farm. They became members of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hazelton. Sebald loved farming with Loretta, but more than anything his greatest pride came when he spoke of his eight children.

Sebald was on the board of directors for the Temvik Elevator, the Hazelton School Board, and the Linton Fire Department. He is a lifetime Knights of Columbus member and a 4-H leader. In 1981, they moved to Linton and Sebald drove out to the farm every day for years, making sure it was operated to his standards. In 2007, the couple moved to Bismarck. He bowled on a men's and couples league, thoroughly enjoyed fishing, playing pinochle and taking road trips to the casino.

Sebald's family consists of four sons, Jack (Roberta), Linton; Joe, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tom (Claudia) and Tony (Brenda), both of Bismarck; four daughters, Mary (Mike) Sahli and Carol (Dan) Lindsey, both of Bismarck; Bernie (Craig) Schiermeister, Hazelton, and Lyn (Randy) Weigel, Aurora, Colo.; 26 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers, Joe (Sandy) Nagel, Thornton, Colo., Pete (Millie) Nagel, Bismarck, and Gilbert Nagel, Louisville, Ky.; and one sister, Delores Bailey, Fargo.

He was preceded in death by his soulmate of 72 years, Loretta Nagel; his parents, Joseph and Carolina (Zacher) Nagel; brother and sister-in-law, Elias (Alvina) Nagel and Lawrence Nagel; brothers-in-law, Howard Schuh, Thomas Blakeway and John Bailey; and sister, Magdalena Nagel.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Church of St. Anne, Bismarck, or Church of St. Anthony, Linton.

A special thank you to CaringEdge hospice for their amazing care of our mother and father.

To share memories of Sebald, sign the online guestbook, and view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. what a good,good man.
glenn karl svanes
Friend
December 19, 2021
Health Solutions Operations
December 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May you be consoled and find peace. May Sebald rest in peace.
Fr. Dave Zimmer
Family
December 15, 2021
Mary and Carol, so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and your families.
Ellie (Vetter)Orr (softball player)
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results