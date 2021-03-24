Selma Henke

Selma Wilhelmina (Kitzmann) Henke passed away peacefully at 4:21 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Richardton Health Center, Richardton where she had been living since October 2012.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hannover with Rev. Zelwyn Heide officiating. Burial will follow at the Hannover Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Selma was born Jan. 24, 1924; the ninth of eleven children born to Ludwig and Ernestina Kitzmann, and the last child born at home in the stone house. She was baptized in Churchtown and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Hannover. She attended country school in Otter Creek and moved to Bismarck with her mother and two younger siblings in 1943. She worked there and in Idaho during WWII and returned to N.D. in June 1945. She married her newly discharged fiance, John H. Henke, Oct. 14, 1945.

Selma enjoyed gardening, dancing, playing cards, embroidering, quilting and visiting. She was a member of Hannover Homemakers and a lifetime member of St. Peters LWML, where she assisted in making Lutheran World Relief quilts and quilts for high school graduates of the Congregation. Nearing retirement age she began working as a live-in home assistant and cared for many people over the next 20 years.

Selma is survived by four children: Iris Bridgewater, Dickinson; Lina (Duane) Splichal, Dickinson; Lee (Claire Schafer) Henke, Hannover; and Jerry (Paulette Schmidt) Henke, Mandan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Henke; two sons, Gene H. and Roger W. Henke; one stillborn daughter; her parents, her husband's parents, six brothers, four sisters, ten brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in-law, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Selma was a hard-working, stable and nurturing daughter, niece, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was having all her family gathered around her and enjoying each other. She will be missed greatly.