Selwyn "Sy" Eugene Varud, 71, Mandan, passed away peacefully June 2, 2021, at Benedictine Living Center in Garrison.

Visitation will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. and a burial service will be held 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.