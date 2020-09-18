Shane Boelter

On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Shane E. Boelter, loving father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 43.

Shane was born Nov. 13, 1976, in Bismarck to Steve and Marybeth (Livingood) Boelter. He attended school in Bismarck, graduating from South Central High School in 1995. He married Angela (Mayo) in 1998. They raised one daughter, Alexius, born in 2000.

Shane had a passion for collecting vintage items, especially 1960's-70's era rock'n'roll records and memorabilia. He enjoyed drawing, reading, bubble blowing and spending time by the river. He also enjoyed collecting rocks, gemstones and crystals.

Shane was a Starbucks enthusiast. He went there twice a day, every day for over ten years, no matter what the weather was like. At times even risking his life for his beloved tall, 4 shot espresso macchiato, extra dry one pump vanilla, one pump hazelnut. This drink was known by most Starbucks employees, friends and family as "The Shane."

Shane will be deeply missed by many friends, family, neighbors and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Shane was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Marybeth (Livingood) Boelter.

Survived by daughter Alexius Boelter, former wife Angela (Mayo) Eli, father Steve (Karen) Boelter, brother Chris (Dana), his pet cat Zeus, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

"Our soul is immortal. We don't have to worry about dying, that the adventure is immense." Shane E. Boelter

Arrangements conducted by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services.

Private memorial service will be held. Contact family for more information.