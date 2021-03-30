Shane Wise

Shane Austin Wise, 28, Bismarck, passed away March 27, 2021. Visitation for the public will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Shane was born Jan. 28, 1993 to Brad and Lynn Wise in Denver, Colorado. In the following two years, his best friend and sister, Brooke, was born and the family moved to North Dakota. He attended school in Bismarck and later went on to study at Bismarck State College.

He was a fantastic self-taught cook and he brought that passion to life while working as a sous chef. Shane loved animals and cared deeply for his own, including his dog, Kenai, and two cats, Comet and Mesa. In Shane's spare time he loved to simply be out in nature or in his favorite car. There was not one thunderstorm or blizzard that he did not absolutely love.

Shane is survived by his parents, Brad and Lynn Wise, Bismarck; sister, Brooke Wise (Chelsey Richter), Bismarck; and grandmother, Gloria Huston, Garrison; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Huston and Harold Wise; grandmother, Shirley Wise; great-grandmother, Tessie Lagge.

Shane had the most beautiful, caring, and kind soul and will be deeply missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to know him.

To share memories of Shane and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.