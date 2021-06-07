Sharon Anderson

Sharon Diane Anderson went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at the age of 72. She passed away in St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Sharon was born in Grand Forks on May 13, 1949 to Roger and Delphia (Pladson) Peet. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1967, and from Jamestown College in 1971 with a degree in nursing, and worked as a registered nurse for 40+ years.

Sharon married Gary Anderson on Feb. 15, 1992. She and Gary participated in historical reenactments together with the Frontier Army of the Dakotas, Old Scouts Society, and Montana History Live. Sharon sewed period clothing, including the Libby Custer clothes on display at the Custer House in Mandan. She was a founding member of the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, and played second violin there for 35+ years.

Sharon's love for Jesus was evident to all who knew her. Her life verse was Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight." Sharon strove to emulate these verses and serve the Lord, and now worships Him in Heaven.

Sharon is survived by her two children, Kerry Woolley and Amy (Woolley) Pederson; 14 grandchildren, Ellie, Thomas, Brian, Maria (Leitner), Nicholas, Matthew, Joseph, Sabrina, Ruth, Adam, Hezekiah, Naomi, Phoebe, and Benjamin Pederson; two great-grandchildren, Jael and Wayne Leitner; and two siblings, Terry (Peet) Peterson and Roger Peet.

Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Gary Anderson, and her parents, Roger and Delphia (Pladson) Peet.

To share memories of Sharon and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.

A viewing and celebration of Sharon's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501. Her funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Truth Fellowship Live, 2702 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501; after which she will be interred at 2:30 p.m. in the Center Community Cemetery.