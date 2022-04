Sharon Dockter

Sharon Dockter left this earthly life on Dec. 17, 2020. Sharon will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens alongside her husband Arlington "Butch" in a private family service.

Memorials in Sharon's name may be given to The Heavens Helpers Soup Kitchen, 220 N 23rd St, Bismarck, ND.

