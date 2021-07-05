Sheila Kurtz

Sheila Kurtz, 78, of Bismarck, passed away on July 2, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck, immediately following the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

A visitation will be held on from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Sheila was born on Nov. 23, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Glenn F. and Rose (Smith) Stultz. She was an only child.

Sheila worked various places as a bartender/manager and many years with the federal government.

Sheila always had a smile for everyone around her. She loved reading, watching Wheel of Fortune, crosswords, her cats, and country music (especially George Strait) and of course Elvis Presley. She was fearless as noted by her C. B. handle, "Tiger Lady."

Sheila will be missed by her husband, Franklin Barnes; her children, Glenn H. Barth of Green Acres, Wash., and Paul L. Kurtz of Mesa, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Whitney Kuhn, Dillon Barth, Nolan Kurtz, Gavin Kurtz, and Brody Kurtz.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose and her father, Glenn F. Stultz.

Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to view the recording of the livestream and to share memories with Sheila's family.