Sheila Rohrich

Sheila (Wolff) Rohrich, 61, Steele, went to heaven on Dec. 5, 2021, surrounded by family at St. Aloisius Hospital, Harvey. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele, with refreshments to follow the service at Pifers. Burial will be held in spring 2022.

Sheila was born in Jamestown on Aug. 2, 1960 and grew up on a farm in Chaseley.

She attended school in Robinson and later moved to Steele. On Oct. 26, 2001, she married Michael Rohrich.

Sheila and Mike raised their eight children together. As her children grew up, all their friends became an extension of the family and she loved having a house full of kids. Sheila enjoyed flowers and was excited every year to go shopping and to fill up her flower beds.

For many years she worked at the Golden Manor as a CNA and years later as a cook. She also worked at the Steele-Dawson School as a cook. After her time at the school, she began working full time with Mike on the farm. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and loving her grandchildren. She loved getting the family together for every special occasion. Recently she and Mike purchased a new farm, and she was most looking forward to moving into her new home and finally living in the country.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Rohrich; children, Jeremy (Jessica) Wolff, Bo (Courtney) Riskedahl, Megen (Dylan Glaser) Riskedahl, Morgan Rohrich and Jonathon Rohrich; stepchildren, Rick (Amber) Rohrich, Jamie (Bill) Puklich, Julie (Joe) Gader; 18 grandchildren; her mother, Elsie Wolff; brothers, Leon (Jessica Fiest) Wolff, Lonnie (Amy) Wolff and Travis (Nicole) Wolff; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, LaVerne Wolff; in-laws, Joseph and Margaret Rohrich; grandparents, Rudolph and Alma Remmick and Gottlieb and Pauline Wolff; nephew, Bradey Wolff; aunts and uncles, Mary Ann and Dale Dehne, Nadine Remmick and David L. Remmick; and brother-in-law, Joseph Rohrich Jr.

While flowers and plants are welcome, the family also asks for donations to purchase a tree to plant in her memory.

Donations can either be dropped off or sent to 103 Salon & Boutique: 701-475-4768 with Krista Wolff.

To share memories of Sheila and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.