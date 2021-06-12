Shellayne Becker

Shellayne "Shelley" Becker, Jamestown, went to join her heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the age of 54.

Shellayne was born Feb. 28, 1967 in Bismarck where she also attended school.

Shelley followed her passion and attended Travel School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after which she worked at various travel agencies in Bismarck and eventually had her own home business. Shelley had a love for travel and an even bigger love for the water. She loved traveling to warm beaches in the winter as well as fishing and sunning at the many lakes and rivers in North Dakota in the summer. Her loving bright smile and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

At the time of her death she was residing in Jamestown. Shelley was preceded in death by her father Wilbert D. Becker.

She is survived by her mother Dianne Becker, Bismarck; sister and brother-in-law Heidi and Billy.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown with Pastor Bryce Tahran officiating. A lunch will be served following the service at the home of Frank and Jeanette Redlin in Jamestown.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.