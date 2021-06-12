Menu
Shellayne Becker
FUNERAL HOME
EDDY FUNERAL HOME
621 First Ave S
Jamestown, ND

Shellayne Becker

Shellayne "Shelley" Becker, Jamestown, went to join her heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the age of 54.

Shellayne was born Feb. 28, 1967 in Bismarck where she also attended school.

Shelley followed her passion and attended Travel School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after which she worked at various travel agencies in Bismarck and eventually had her own home business. Shelley had a love for travel and an even bigger love for the water. She loved traveling to warm beaches in the winter as well as fishing and sunning at the many lakes and rivers in North Dakota in the summer. Her loving bright smile and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

At the time of her death she was residing in Jamestown. Shelley was preceded in death by her father Wilbert D. Becker.

She is survived by her mother Dianne Becker, Bismarck; sister and brother-in-law Heidi and Billy.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown with Pastor Bryce Tahran officiating. A lunch will be served following the service at the home of Frank and Jeanette Redlin in Jamestown.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Eddy Funeral Home
621 1st Ave S, Jamestown, ND
EDDY FUNERAL HOME
Dianne so sorry to hear about Shelly . I still remember play with her while you and Punch and my Dad (Don ) and my mom Peggy would visit.
Cara Grosz Mortom
Friend
June 14, 2021
Omg, I´m so sorry Diane,
Vicki Timm
Friend
June 12, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the Becker Family. Our Shelly Becker will be greatly missed our Friendship spanned many Decades and she was taken way to soon Home to Heaven. Her Father will be waiting for her and now she can travel with him for an eternity I´m so grateful to have memories of our Life Imprinting we all shared with so many wonderful friends RIP my dear sister from another mister
Susan Dillavou Hagen
Friend
June 12, 2021
I worked with Shelly at Satrom Travel. She was a good friend to me. She taught me so much. I met you a few times our daughter lived next door to you on 15th street. My prayers are with you. I would love to visit with you. I lost touch with Shelly after she moved to Jamestown . My phone number is 701-870-1249 or email me.
Sandi Eastgate
Work
June 12, 2021
