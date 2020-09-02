Shelley Ann Backsen

Shelley Ann Backsen, 64, Mandan, North Dakota, formerly, New Salem, passed away at her home August 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Peace Cemetery, New Salem.

Shelley was born May 31, 1956 in Mandan, North Dakota to William and Adeline (Olson) Backsen. She was raised and educated in New Salem. She lived most of her life in Cottonwood, Arizona and Mandan, North Dakota.

She is survived by three brothers: Toby Backsen, New Salem, No Dak. : Jerris Backsen, New Salem, No. Dak.: Jim Backsen and wife Judy, Lake Ozark, Missouri. She is also survived by six nieces and three nephews.

Shelley was preceded in death by her parents; William and Adeline Backsen and two sister in laws: Brenda Backsen and Patty Backsen.

Shelley loved spending time with her dog, Shadow. She loved to cook and enjoyed playing piano.

Memorials can be made to:

First Presbyterian Church

310 3rd Ave. NW

Mandan, North Dakota 58554

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services in Mandan, North Dakota.