Shelly Mautz

Shelly Mautz, 63, Hazen, went to heaven on June 16, 2021 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Wednesday, June 23 at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of service.

Shelly was born Aug. 3, 1957 in Minot to Floyd and Leatrice (Knight) Stockdill. Shelly lived in Berthold until age four and spent two years in Turtle Lake until her family relocated to Garrison. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1975. It was in high school where she met the love of her life, Allan Mautz. After marrying Aug. 30, 1975, Shelly and Allan settled in Hazen where they lovingly raised their three children Melissa, Heather, and Ryan.

Shelly enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom until her children were all school aged. In 1988, Shelly began working at Krause Super Valu. As time went on, she became produce manager and held that position until her retirement in April of 2020. One of the highlights of her job was visiting with shoppers and always taking the opportunity to spoil children with cookies from the bakery counter. She took great pride in her job by working tirelessly to create a department in which she could be proud.

Shelly's happy place was spending time with her family and friends at Lake Sakakawea. She loved having her whole family spend weekends at their cabin near Garrison where they enjoyed the leisure of lake life including boating, kayaking, campfires, and lots of laughs. Many unforgettable memories were made when Shelly and Allan traveled with their longtime friends to several tropical locations. Shelly also cherished the company of her three sisters, especially while shopping at garage sales, happy hours, and their yearly sister photo shoots.

In January 2020, Shelly and Allan blessed their whole family with a once in a lifetime Caribbean cruise vacation. That trip created priceless memories which will be treasured forever.

On Nov. 3, 2020 Shelly was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the lung. Shelly and Allan opted for several courses of treatment at the same time accepting the finality of her diagnosis with grace. Over the course of eight months, Shelly was cared for by her devoted husband, Allan. There was nothing he would have not done for his bride of nearly 46 years. Shelly will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends whom she loved.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Allan, two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Ryan Okerson and Heather and Erik Brousseau, Bismarck; son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Christy Mautz, Washburn; six grandchildren Sophia and Kellen Okerson, Avery, Emersen and Owen Brousseau, and baby Mautz arriving in December.

She will be greatly missed by her siblings Jeff (Sandra) Stockdill, Tim (Diane) Stockdill, Pamela (Ricky) Schulz, Gar (Jackie) Stockdill, Penny (Mike) Johnson, Beth (Dennis) Hoffer, Jay (Sherry) Stockdill and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Leatrice Stockdill and nephew, Flynn Schulz.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Roger Maris Cancer Center, Bismarck Cancer Center, or Sakakawea Hospice.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.