Sheree Grenz

Sheree Jo Grenz was born June 28, 1954 to Albert and Arlene Grenz in Linton. Growing up, she and her siblings traveled the country. Her father was an electrical lineman, his work kept them on the move, which undoubtedly inspired in Sheree a spirit of freedom. In 1971 she married Roger Krumm. They raised two daughters, Bridgette and Erika. Sheree was a wonderful mother. After fulfilling her life raising her daughters the couple separated. Sheree started another chapter in her life.

Her hard work ethic was instilled in her from an early age. She worked on the construction of wind towers, a profession primarily dominated by men. Blattner Energy soon recognized what fellow workers referred to as "A lot of Moxsy" when referring to Sheree's knowhow and work ethic. She traveled the country, essentially following in her father's footsteps, building our country's infrastructure. She was soon recognized as a leader among her fellow employees.

In August of 2003 she married her best friend Corey Howery. She recently retired to their home in Linton. Tragically her retirement was interrupted by a battle with cancer which she fought with courage and valor, the same way she lived her life. She is already greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her two daughters, Bridgette Gullickson (Mike), Hazelton. Erika McCormick, Scottsdale, Arizona. Three grandchildren Dylan Jangula (Mckenzie), Bismarck. Hannah Keller (Luke), Bismarck, Megan Jangula (Ben), one great-granddaughter Johnnie Rae Jangula, her mother Arlene Grenz, two sisters Denise Geffre (Gil), Kim Volk (Kirk), all of Bismarck. And her loving dog Ranger.

She was preceded in death by her father Albert Grenz, brother Doug Grenz and nephew Sam Grenz.

Visit Bismarck Funeral Home's website to sign the guestbook.