Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheree Grenz
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Sheree Grenz

Sheree Jo Grenz was born June 28, 1954 to Albert and Arlene Grenz in Linton. Growing up, she and her siblings traveled the country. Her father was an electrical lineman, his work kept them on the move, which undoubtedly inspired in Sheree a spirit of freedom. In 1971 she married Roger Krumm. They raised two daughters, Bridgette and Erika. Sheree was a wonderful mother. After fulfilling her life raising her daughters the couple separated. Sheree started another chapter in her life.

Her hard work ethic was instilled in her from an early age. She worked on the construction of wind towers, a profession primarily dominated by men. Blattner Energy soon recognized what fellow workers referred to as "A lot of Moxsy" when referring to Sheree's knowhow and work ethic. She traveled the country, essentially following in her father's footsteps, building our country's infrastructure. She was soon recognized as a leader among her fellow employees.

In August of 2003 she married her best friend Corey Howery. She recently retired to their home in Linton. Tragically her retirement was interrupted by a battle with cancer which she fought with courage and valor, the same way she lived her life. She is already greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her two daughters, Bridgette Gullickson (Mike), Hazelton. Erika McCormick, Scottsdale, Arizona. Three grandchildren Dylan Jangula (Mckenzie), Bismarck. Hannah Keller (Luke), Bismarck, Megan Jangula (Ben), one great-granddaughter Johnnie Rae Jangula, her mother Arlene Grenz, two sisters Denise Geffre (Gil), Kim Volk (Kirk), all of Bismarck. And her loving dog Ranger.

She was preceded in death by her father Albert Grenz, brother Doug Grenz and nephew Sam Grenz.

Visit Bismarck Funeral Home's website to sign the guestbook.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are very saddened with the loss of Sheree and our prayers go out to all of the family members
Robert Jasperson
March 18, 2021
My condolences, sorry for your loss.
Ann Farrell
March 17, 2021
So Sorry for the loss of your daughter, sister, mother and best friend! May God give you all the strength you need to make it thru this difficult time. Love, Hugs & Blessings! Lila Zander
Lila Zander
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family
Francine Narum
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results