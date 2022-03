Shereen A. Lauer, 59, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. June 11 at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck with Rev. Allen Wagner officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.