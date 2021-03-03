Shirley Baumgartner

Shirley Baumgartner, 85, of Hague passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the Strasburg Care Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague, with Father Shannon Lucht officiating. Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be streaming Shirley's service for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com under Shirley's obituary.

Burial will take place at the Hague Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Myers Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague from 6 to 8 p.m. with the rosary beginning 7 p.m.

Shirley was born July 5, 1935 to Hulda (Baier) and Gustav Grade of rural McClusky. Shirley graduated from Drake High School in 1953.

She worked for the Bell Telephone Co. in Bismarck where she met Adam. Shirley and Adam were married May 20, 1954. They traveled together around North and South Dakota as he worked road construction. June 24, 1966 Shirley started working for the United States Postal Service in Hague. Shirley loved her job and took pride in working there until she retired in 1993. Shortly after her retirement Adam had started his own trucking company, so Shirley was able to ride along on trips to Montana hauling grain, which they loved to ride together.

Shirley was a member of the St. Mary's Alter Society, and she enjoyed teaching religion for many years in Hague. Shirley was also a head start aid in Strasburg and enjoyed selling Avon in her spare time.

Shirley lived independently in Hague until May 2020 when she entered St. Vincent's Nursing Home in Bismarck, shortly after, in November 2020 she moved to the Strasburg Care Center.

Grateful to have shared her life are one son, Randy Baumgartner, of Bismarck, two daughters, Trish (Don) Hulm, of Bismarck and Sandy (Duane) Werlinger, of Linton; grandchildren, Jim (Tami) Hulm, Bismarck, Matt (Jen) Hulm, Bismarck, Katelyn Baumgartner and Josh Rolsrud, of Watford City, Taylor Baumgartner, of Bismarck, Mike (Cassie) Werlinger, of Linton, Nick Werlinger, of Linton and Kaylee Werlinger, of Linton; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Hulm, of Bismarck, Hallie Rolsrud, Watford City and Dawson Werlinger, of Linton; one sister Carolyn Connell, of Dickinson; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Hulda Grade; husband Adam; three brothers, Bill Grade, Leonard Grade and Ray Grade; two sisters, Laura Hanenburg and Marian Johnson.