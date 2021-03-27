Shirley Berg

Shirley M. Berg, 78, Tappen, passed away with family at her side March 25, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service to follow at St. John's Lutheran Church, 255 Columbia Ave, Tappen. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen.

A service livestream will be available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website, listed below.

To view Shirley's full obituary and watch the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.