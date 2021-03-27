Menu
Shirley Berg
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Shirley Berg

Shirley M. Berg, 78, Tappen, passed away with family at her side March 25, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service to follow at St. John's Lutheran Church, 255 Columbia Ave, Tappen. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen.

A service livestream will be available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website, listed below.

To view Shirley's full obituary and watch the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen
255 Columbia Ave,, Tappen, ND
Apr
1
Prayer Service
8:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen
255 Columbia Ave,, Tappen, ND
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen
255 Columbia Ave,, Tappen, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
