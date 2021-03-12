Menu
Shirley Faber
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
Shirley Faber

Shirley Faber, 67, of Bismarck, passed away March 9, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Bismarck Funeral Home. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Shirley was born June 4, 1954 to Joseph and Mary Ann (Axtman) Senger in Devils Lake. She was raised in Lawton and moved to Linton. They moved to Devils Lake in 1970 and Shirley graduated in 1973 from Central High School. Following high school, she moved to California to live with her brother, where she also attended cosmetology school. Shirley then moved to Bismarck where she worked for various salons, owned her own salon, and worked at McDonalds, Hobby Lobby, and her latest job was with the Capital City Restaurant and Supply.

Shirley enjoyed being with family and friends, puzzles, bingo, cards, and candy crush.

She is survived by one daughter, Paula (Jon) Barthel of Bismarck; one son, Michael (Rosanne) Faber of Portland, Ore.; two grandchildren, Zachary Barthel and Amber Hafner; one great-granddaughter, Bailey Hafner; three sisters, Kaye Volk of Devils Lake, Johanna Maggard of Rapid City, S.D., Mary Jane (Kenny) Volk of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Faber; her parents, Mary Ann and Joseph Senger; mother and father-in-law, Ben and Bertha Faber; one brother, Edward; one brother-in-law, Richard Volk; one nephew, Allen Volk; and one niece, Carol Ann Maggard.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook, share memories with her family, and watch the recording of the memorial service.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When we found out her condition, mike, our pastors, and I immediately prayed for her, to find peace in either outcome. We originally stand for her full healing, but it seems she might of decided she was ready to go be with her husband, and the Lord. We continue to pray for her Soul. That she be rejoicing in Heaven With no more pain. Rest in The Glory of God Shirley We love you, family Faber
Rosanne Faber
March 12, 2021
Loved Shirley so much,I am so fortunate to have talked to her and had a text session with her a little over two weeks before she went home to Jesus.My pastors and me and Rose prayed for Shirley at church,prayer group and everyday in our own prayers so I no she is with the lord now. Me and Rose love you so much and just so you no I´ve been thinking about you everyday and I won´t stop I promise. Love always:Mike and Rose.
Michael Faber/Rosanne Faber
March 12, 2021
Blessings to the Faber family. Shirley will be missed!
Donna Thomas
March 12, 2021
