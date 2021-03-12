Shirley Faber

Shirley Faber, 67, of Bismarck, passed away March 9, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Bismarck Funeral Home. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Shirley was born June 4, 1954 to Joseph and Mary Ann (Axtman) Senger in Devils Lake. She was raised in Lawton and moved to Linton. They moved to Devils Lake in 1970 and Shirley graduated in 1973 from Central High School. Following high school, she moved to California to live with her brother, where she also attended cosmetology school. Shirley then moved to Bismarck where she worked for various salons, owned her own salon, and worked at McDonalds, Hobby Lobby, and her latest job was with the Capital City Restaurant and Supply.

Shirley enjoyed being with family and friends, puzzles, bingo, cards, and candy crush.

She is survived by one daughter, Paula (Jon) Barthel of Bismarck; one son, Michael (Rosanne) Faber of Portland, Ore.; two grandchildren, Zachary Barthel and Amber Hafner; one great-granddaughter, Bailey Hafner; three sisters, Kaye Volk of Devils Lake, Johanna Maggard of Rapid City, S.D., Mary Jane (Kenny) Volk of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Faber; her parents, Mary Ann and Joseph Senger; mother and father-in-law, Ben and Bertha Faber; one brother, Edward; one brother-in-law, Richard Volk; one nephew, Allen Volk; and one niece, Carol Ann Maggard.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook, share memories with her family, and watch the recording of the memorial service.