Stacie Kottre, 52, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 12, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ascension Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.