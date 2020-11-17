Menu
Stacie Kottre

Stacie Ellen Kottre, 52, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 12, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ascension Catholic Church. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Stacie was born Aug. 15, 1968, in Rugby to Allen and Shirley (Wentz) Gange. She spent the majority of her life raising her three children, Madonna (Joel) Ackerman, Toni Kottre and Allen Kottre. She worked at Burger Time for over 16 years and that last four she served as general manager. She loved to spend time with friends and family enjoying a good time. She loved to play volleyball in her earlier years. Stacie also loved to camp and fish. Her four grandchildren were a joy in her life: Trista, Nyomi, Scarlet and Wyld.

Stacie is survived also by her father: Allen Gange; sister: Darcie (Terry) Lacoe; nephews: T.J. and Tylor Lacoe; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

Stacie was preceded in death by her mother, and grandparents.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
