Stacy Haseltine, 69, Valley City, formerly of Mandan, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rev. Deanna Reikow presiding. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Stacy Erwin Haseltine was born Oct. 25, 1951 in Mandan to Erwin and Helen (Kolberg) Haseltine. Growing up, Stacy loved the outdoors. He and his friends would often bring various creatures home including snakes and once a young fawn. Stacy was quite involved with the Boy Scouts. He often enjoyed hunting with his father. In high school he was very involved in wrestling taking fourth place at State his junior year. He followed his sister Patricia working at the Mandan swimming pool as a life guard and served as assistant manager. Upon graduating from Mandan High school in 1969 he went to college for two years in Dickinson and Wahpeton. He then worked various labor jobs including the railroad. Most of his working life, he worked at the Hodge Podge in Bismarck. Stacy enjoyed visiting his sister in California and his brother in Fargo. He was very fond of his niece Bailey and her daughter, Betsy. He especially liked seeing Bailey perform in her music activities and plays at Trollwood. He lived most of his life in Bismarck before moving to Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City the last couple of years. He very much enjoyed it there and was liked by the staff.

Stacy is survived by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Beth (Thompson), his niece Bailey (Matt) Krusen, great-niece Betsy Krusen and great-nephew Ezra Krusen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Helen and his sister, Patricia.

