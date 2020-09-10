Stan Brunmeier

Stan Brunmeier, 52, of Stanton, died peacefully at his home Sept. 8, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, Sept. 12, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial will follow at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery, north of Stanton.

Stan Brunmeier was born Jan. 3, 1968, to Don and Shirley (Wright) Brunmeier in Roseburg, Ore. Shortly after, the family, which included his older brother, Steve, moved back to the Hazen area where Stan was raised and attended school.

On Feb. 13, 1988, Stan married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Valerie Lang. After the wedding, they moved to New York City where Stan worked for a utility company. After moving a couple of times in the New York-New Jersey states, Stan and Val returned to North Dakota and made their home in the Stanton area.

Stan worked different jobs as a young adult until 2000 when he was able to pursue his passion full time which was farming. Stan couldn't wait to put seeds in the ground in the spring to see what the summer would bring. Harvest was Stan's favorite time of year. He loved to give family and friends rides in his combine and everyone knew to bring the Bud Light.

After 11 years of marriage, Stan and Val started their family. The had two wonderful daughters, Sydney and Makenna. Stan was so proud of his daughters and loved them with his whole heart. He was very saddened when he learned of his terminal illness because he would miss out on so much of their lives.

Stan lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed going to the lake with his family, hunting, gambling, getting together with friends and like most farmers, auctions. Work hard, play hard was his motto. He was called the spark plug because he was always able to get friends together and get the party started. He easily made friends wherever he went.

Stan will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.