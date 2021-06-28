Stanley Cervinski

Stanley "Stan" Arthur Cervinski of Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the age of 82 years after a courageous battle with cancer.

A service will be held at St. Mary's Pro Cathedral on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with opening prayers followed by a decade of the rosary which was another spiritual center of Stan and Joyce's life. There will be a short sharing period. The funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. There will be burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in a family plot, followed by a luncheon at the local Jaycee Park on Century Ave.

Stan is the son of Stanley and Angela (Damberger) Cervinski. He was born and raised in Bismarck and graduated from St. Mary's High School. College fulfilled his dream of teaching.

Stan taught one year at Mary College when it was sponsoring a young women's high school. He also taught in Libby, Montana, for two years. Stan and his wife, Joyce (Brevik) from Williston, moved to Canada where he taught school a couple of years and settled in Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada. He served in a Catholic school until retirement. Joyce also taught in the school and finished teaching on an Indian reserve. Both were very involved in ministry and teaching in their parish church. The Church was the center of their lives. His Spirit waited until April 25, where the Gospel of THE GOOD SHEPHERED WAS READ. The Good Shepherd then gathered him up, and took Stan home.

Stan will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 59 years: Joyce Cervinski; four children: Paul (Janeen) Cervinski of Devils Lake, Theresa Cervinski (Christopher Brown) of Murrieta, Calif., Sarah Cervinski (Michael Downey) of Daly City, Calif., Mark (Janelle) Cervinski of White River Junction, Vt.; five grandchildren: Philip (Mary) Cervinski, Claire Cervinski, Connor Cervinski, Maxwell Cervinski, Maxim Brown; two great-grandchildren: Elsie and Evelyn Cervinski; brother: Father Paul L. Cervinski; two sisters: Geraldine Dutton and Elizabeth Andrews; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends.