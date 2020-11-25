Stanley Dolbinski

Stanley "Stan" Phillip Dolbinski, 96, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 19, 2020. A private family service was held.

Stan was born May 1, 1924 to Jacob and Lucille (Nowakowski) Dolbinski in Chicago, Ill. He was raised in Chicago. He graduated from Lane Tech in Chicago in 1942 and immediately joined the Army Air Corps. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII in the China-Burma-India theater of operations. Stan also served on the Island of Tinian in the Pacific Theater of operations with the twentieth Air Force.

He graduated in June 1949 from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduation, he worked for a short time with a geophysical crew in Montana and Utah. Stan moved to Bismarck in 1950 and was employed with the Bureau of Reclamation and the Western Area Power Administration until his retirement in 1986.

Stan married Phyllis M. Gross on May 13, 1957 in Bismarck. They were members of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. He was a life-member of the Bismarck Elks Lodge 1199 and American Legion Lloyd Spetz Post #1. He was also a member of the Flickertail Woodcarvers.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, Bismarck; four children, Christine (Nick) Sinner, Fargo, Steven (Cate), Evergreen, Colo., Bob (Jeanne), Pacific Palisades, Calif, and John (Ruth), Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Matthew, Patrick (Erin), Benjamin and Anne (Greg) Schollmeier, Jack (Steve's son), and Sarah and Samuel (John's children); great-grandchildren, Nora and Thad Sinner; niece, Alison (Toby Bell, Tucson, Ariz.; nephews, Roger (Vicky) and Wade Branom; special family friends, Victor and Ceci Magana, and their children Alondra and Julietta.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edmund; sister, Lillian Branom; nephews, Kenneth Dobbs and Jack Branom; and stepfather, Richard Golden.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials to the God's Child Project, PO Box 1843, Bismarck, ND 58502.

