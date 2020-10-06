Stella McNeil

Stella E. McNeil, 101, of Walhalla, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, at the Pembilier Nursing Center with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

Survivors in the Bismarck area include: daughter, Gaylene (David) Massey and their children: Jonathan (Staci) Massey, Sarah (Todd Reamann) Massey; daughter-in-law, Jackie McNeil and her children: Steve (Noreen) McNeil, Beth (Jason) Gorsz, and Michael (Alisha) McNeil.

A private family service was held at the Walhalla Lutheran Church, Walhalla.

Online obituary and guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.