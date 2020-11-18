Stephen Hamkens

Stephen D. Hamkens, 71, of Mandan, passed away November 15, 2020 at Prospera on Sunset, Mandan, ND.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Msgr. Patrick Schumacher as celebrant. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to either Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue, Inc. or Central Dakota Humane Society.

