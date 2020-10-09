Steven Lang

Steven W. Lang, 52, Minot, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in a Minot hospital.

Steven was born April 2, 1968 in Bismarck to Larry and Diana (Dewald) Lang. He grew up in Dawson and was a graduate of Steele High School in 1986. He continued his education at Bismarck State College, where he earned an associate's degree in agricultural sales and service in 1989.

Steven spent his early 20s on the east side of the state in Thompson and Fargo where he worked a variety of jobs until moving to Hebron and later Underwood where he worked at the local elevators.

Steven was united in marriage to Christie Berg on July 25, 1998 in Minot. They made their home in the Magic City and were blessed with two sons, Leyton and Landon. He worked as a sales manager for West Central Inc. of Minot selling agricultural products to local producers. Following a work accident in 2004, Steven was forced to retire due to health reasons.

Steven was a member of Our Redeemer's Church and a supporter of Our Redeemer's Christian School. He and Christie supported their son's sports activities in high school and college, traveling many miles to cheer in the stands. He will be missed deeply by all who were blessed to share in his life.

Steven is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Christie, Minot; sons Leyton Lang, Bismarck State College and Landon Lang, Williston State College; parents Larry and Diana Lang, Bismarck; siblings David (Debbie) Lang, Dawson, Barbara Lang and Dale (Jennifer) Lang, both of Bismarck; nieces Lennon Lang and Hollis Lang; nephews Jeremiah Lang, Jon Lang, Nicholas (Sharra) Lang and Jagger Lang; a great-niece Khloe Lang; great-nephew Rogan Lang; father-in-law Rodney Berg, Rugby, and brothers-in-law Curtis (Traci) Berg, Brush, Colo., and Joel (Ashley) Berg, Rugby.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jeanne Berg.

Celebration of Steven's Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Our Redeemer's Church, Minot. Due to pandemic, social distancing and masks are highly recommended to attend.

To view a livestream of the service or share memories and condolences please access his obituary page at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, immediately following the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Our Redeemer's School New Gymnasium. Social distancing and masks are highly recommended to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.