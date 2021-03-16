Menu
Steven Wonnenberg
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Steven Wonnenberg

Steven L. Wonnenberg was born Oct. 3, 1954 in Harvey to Lloyd and Dorothy Wonnenberg (Lutz). He died at his home March 14, 2021 with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.

At a very young age the family moved to Bismarck, where Steve spent the majority of his childhood. With the passing of his mother and his father's remarriage to Amy Wonnenberg (Freier), the family moved to a dairy farm north of Wing. After graduating from Wing High School in 1972, he began his college career at NDSU. He then saw the light and transferred to UND in Grand Forks where he graduated with a degree in accounting. While in Grand Forks, he met his soul mate and best friend Kim Olson. Steve often said, "If Kim hadn't asked me out, I'd still be single." Steve and Kim were married Dec. 30, 1977, just in time to change his tax status, upsetting his future father-in-law. In 1976, he began his professional career at the CPA firm of Orser, Olson and St. Peter in Bismarck. During 1980-81 he tried his hand at farming and prayed for hail, thus ending his farming endeavor. In 1981, he became the comptroller for Bismarck Public Schools where he remained until 1989. Feeling a nudge and following the leading of the Lord, he ventured out and began his own tax and auditing practice which he maintained until his ALS diagnosis forced him to retire.

Steve and Kim were blessed with the birth of two children, Erin and Jared. Following their marriages, more blessings arrived with the births of four precious grandchildren: Jacob, Levi, Kiana, and Grayson.

Steve's faith in Jesus Christ was of most importance to him. Not always verbally sharing his faith, it was evident in how he lived his life. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in July 1966. He was deeply involved in church activities and served in various capacities at Bismarck Baptist Church including deacon, moderator, and chairman of numerous committees.

Giving him great joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing softball, basketball, ping-pong, board and card games and was a member of "The Most Humble Team in the World. Bar None!"

His greatest desire was to see his children and grandchildren love Jesus. Unable to speak and with great effort, he finger-spelled his last comments to them, "If you love Jesus, you will see me again. I love you."

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Kim; daughter, Erin Krull (Jesse) of Bismarck; son, Jared Wonnenberg (Renny), Lynnwood, Wash.; grandchildren, Jacob and Levi Krull, Kiana and Grayson Wonnenberg; Amy, his adoptive mother of Mandan; sisters, Cathy Mannel (Greg) Tucson, Ariz., Debbie Doll (Barry), Port Orchard, Wash.; sister-in-law, Kaye Wilson (Glenn), Oklahoma City, Okla.; brother-in-law, Kevin Olson (Renee), Edmond, Okla; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Steve and the family have requested that any memorial contributions be made to these life-changing organizations: the ALS Association MN/ND/SD Chapter, 1919 University Ave. W, Ste 175, St. Paul, MN 55104 or to the Biblical Israel Ministries and Tours, 2426 Rolling Farms Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to countless family, friends, and wonderfully compassionate caregivers of Steve. We are blessed to have had you walk this journey with us.

To share memories of Steve, watch the livestream and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
18
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Century Baptist Church
205 Colt Ave., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
I am so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. It was truly an honor and privilege to have known him, going way back to UND, then working together at the Bismarck CPA firm and then having Steve as our tax advisor for many years. Steve always handled himself with integrity and class with a gentle spirit. He was quick with his laugh and wit. May you feel God´s arms around you, Kim.
Cordell Dick
March 20, 2021
Steve was such a kind and good-humored man that I looked forward to tax time. I miss him and look forward to seeing him again. Condolences to Kim and his family.
Dale Wetzel
March 20, 2021
We are sad to know that Steve is no longer with us. We miss our tax accountant and we always knew they were done correctly. Kim and family know you are in our prayers.
Nate & Phyllis Schroeder
March 18, 2021
We are so saddened to hear about Steve's passing. He prepared our taxes for years and was the most pleasant easy going person. Our prayers for the family. His smile will be missed.
Linda Buchmann
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Steve. I first met Steve at UND, we both lived in Walsh Hall and enjoyed many meals together, along with other friends John, Dan, Cordell and others. In 2007 I took the job as finance manager at SENDCAA in Fargo and learned that Steve was our auditor. He always did a great job for us and was very easy to work with. I really respected Steve for his deep Christian faith. My sympathies to Kim and the whole family. Curt Sommer
Pam Curt
March 18, 2021
When Steve moved to Wing, he immediately became one of the most-liked people in school. Everybody wanted to be like Steve because he was so smart, had great athletic skills and was such a nice guy. I was one of those who admired and liked Steve. I'm honored to have called him my friend. I haven't seen him in a long time, but was extremely saddened to hear about his passing, although I know he is in a better place. To his family, may God be with you during this trying time.
Rob Lein
March 17, 2021
Oh my heart is breaking. I am so sorry for your loss. I have known Steve for many years as he did my yearly Audit and I could call him anytime for issues. I was so sad when he gave us up to lessen his load. My last visit with Steve was at Walmart in Bismarck when he was out with his family looking for diapers. He will be so missed by so many. He was a great guy!!!
Mary Lou Ohman
March 17, 2021
Kim I am so sorry for your loss. I will be keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Julie Gildon
March 16, 2021
John DeLancey
March 16, 2021
John DeLancey
March 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to you, Kim, and your family. What a wonderful man and friend Steve was!
John DeLancey
March 16, 2021
Roy, Kathy, Stephanie, John
March 16, 2021
Lee, Pat, Kathy, Roy, Carol
March 16, 2021
