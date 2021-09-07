Susan Anderson

Susan Anderson, 77, of Circle Pines, MN passed away Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community, New Brighton, MN.

Susan was born in Bismarck, ND, to Margaret (Bates) Sell and Louis Spencer Sell. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1961. She married Rikki Thompson in 1964. They acquired and operated Rikki's Studio for many years, until their divorce. She was an avid photographer and graphic artist.

Of her many careers, she is most proud of her work as photographer for ANG Coal Gasification. She also worked for Frontier Directory, Elks Lodge #1199, and she loved working at the State capitol during session. Susan was a proud Republican.

She is survived by her daughter Paige Thompson of Circle Pines MN; three grandchildren, Samantha Hart of Bozeman MT, Louis Hart of Bismarck ND, and Jake Hart of Circle Pines MN; three sisters, Nancy Schonberger (Richard) of Seattle WA, Judie Shirley (Robb) of Seattle WA, and Mary Kavaney of Bismarck ND; nephews, Steve and Clay Schonberger of Seattle, WA, Craig Calkins of Colorado Springs, CO and Todd Shirley of Seattle WA.

Susan had a very sharp and quick wit. She had many interests, including travel, painting, skiing, golf and shopping.

At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial.