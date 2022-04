July 27, 1960 - Sept. 29, 2021

DICKINSON - Susan Cook, 61, Dickinson, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, at her home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with rosary and vigil service beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Richardton. Father Thomas Wordkemper OSB will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

