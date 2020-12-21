Susan Folendorf

Susan G. Folendorf, 70, passed away peacefully due to complications of Covid on Dec. 18, 2020 at St. Alexis Hospital with her husband and family by her side.

A public walk-through visitation will be held from 10:30 am – 11:30 am on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, followed by a private funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Please plan on attending the funeral via livestream, which will be available on the funeral home's website.

Sue was born to Selma and Gordon Johnson on March 21, 1950 in Grafton. Sue graduated from Park River High School and continued her education at Aaker's Business College. She married William (Bill) Folendorf on Aug. 1, 1970. Together they have three children; Carolyn, Michelle, and Eric. Sue worked for both the Grand Forks and Bismarck public school districts as a paraprofessional for special needs students until her retirement. She was a member of the AMVETS auxiliary and Color Guard. Sue enjoyed bowling, bingo, and vacationing in Mexico. Sue also enjoyed summers at their lake home on Pelican Lake in Minnesota with her family.

Sue is survived by her husband of fifty years, William, children; Carolyn (Scott) Anderson, East Grand Forks, Minn., Michelle (John) Schafhauser, Houlton, Wis., and Eric Folendorf, Bismarck, brothers; Guy (Gail) Johnson, Gordon Johnson, Alan (Jeanette) Johnson, and sisters Maryann (Charles) Greicar, Judy (Keith) Papenfuss, brother-in-law Walter Folendorf, grandchildren; Devin and Madison Anderson, Shailee, Preston, and Olivia Folendorf, great-grandchildren Kyrie and Easton, and many nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Marie and Walter Folendorf, and siblings Richard, Wayne, and Karen Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials// donations, preferred to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Susan and sign the online guestbook.