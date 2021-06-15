Susan Lyon

Susan Lyon, 69, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2021, after a motorcycle accident. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Bismarck Country Club, 930 N Griffith St. In celebration of her colorful life, please feel free to wear bright colors and sparkly things to her memorial service.

Susan Frances Geike-Lyon was born on March 11, 1952 in Lisbon, North Dakota to Lawrence and Frances Geike, the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Verona High School and then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in social work from Moorhead State College in 1973, the same year she married her husband, Dennis Lyon.

Throughout her years as a social worker for Morton and Burleigh County Social Services and West Central Human Service Center, Susan witnessed the absolute best and worst examples of humanity and never once lost her faith that unconditional love can change the world. After an early retirement in 2001, Susan continued to advocate for the rights of others through her involvement in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Bismarck Backyard Club, and various other political and social organizations. Her great joy was her involvement in marches and rallies and was known to join them even while on vacation, simply because it was "in her nature." She was also a gifted artist and gardener.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Dennis, one daughter, Gretchen, her grandson Dareon, her step grandsons David Jr., Jaxon and Max, two brothers, Ed and Larry, one sister, Jeanne, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, an infant sister, and her dear son Joseph.

Memorials can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bismarck, North Dakota.

A recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook.