Our dearly beloved Susan "Susie" Kay Moser, 56, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Heaven gained another angel. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Susan was born Dec. 25, 1964 to William and Alice Stubert, Regan. She was brought into Alice's room tucked into a red and white Christmas stocking. She grew up on a farm where she lived until she graduated from Wilton High School in 1983. She and her mother then moved to Bismarck where she attended Bismarck Junior College. On Aug. 9, 1985 she married her high school sweetheart Daryl Marvin Moser. For the past 20 years she has worked at Odney in Bismarck.

Susan loved life and lived it fully with optimism and joy. She loved her husband and all her extended family and enjoyed family adventures and reunions, small and large. She was a dedicated employee who was the glue for coworkers. And she was a loyal and fun friend. She also loved her kitties including Socks, Mocha, and Cocoa Puff. Her flower beds and pots added much beauty to their home, and the vegetables she and Daryl grew fed many. We'll especially miss those pickled green beans.

Susan is survived by her husband, Daryl; sisters, Linda (Paul) Krueger and Karen Gangl; mother-in-law, Leona Moser; sisters-in-law, Sherry (Doug) Kramlich and Sandy Graf (Dusty Jacobson); brother-in-law, Marlin (Lana) Moser; nephews, Stephen Gangl (Sarah Woodson), Clint (Jonni) Kramlich, Matthew (Julie) Kramlich, Darin Graf (Morgan Reese), Isaac Moser; nieces, Natalie (Ron) Price, Kelsey (Keith) Blattner, Sarah Hornberger, Stacy (Steven) Eberl, Desi (Taylor) Mann, Haley Moser, Marissa Moser; cats, Socks, Mocha, and Cocoa Puff; and too many friends and relatives to mention.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Stubert; sister, Sheila Hornberger; and her father-in-law, Marvin Moser.

