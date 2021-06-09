Sy Varud

Selwyn Eugene Varud (Sy), 71, of Mandan, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021, at Benedictine Living Center in Garrison.

Visitation will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. and a burial service at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Sy was born to Selester "Bill" and Violet (Granrud) Varud in Powers Lake. He attended school there. His passion was collecting model cars and restoring old cars as a self-taught mechanic. He served in Vietnam in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He returned home where he worked in construction and carpentry. He later married Tonia Herseth. They moved to Mandan and had two daughters: Tailer and Mikala.

Sy is survived by his two daughters, Tailer and Mikala; sister, Annette (Dale) Ekstrom; three nieces; two nephews; aunt, Marilyn Bloom; and several cousins. He is also survived by special family friend, Katrina who helped in many ways, and childhood friend, Steve Breding.

He is preceded in death by his infant brother, Orlynne; his father, Bill; and mother, Violet.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)