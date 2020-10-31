Sylvia Trent

Surrounded by her nuclear family, Sylvia Ann Trent, of Eatontown, New Jersey, joined her family of origin in Heaven on Oct. 24, 2020.

Sylvia was born on June 19, 1933, in Bismarck, the youngest of Della and Attas Boutrous' nine children. After graduating from high school, Sylvia was the only Boutrous daughter to earn a university degree, from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where she was a lifelong member of the Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) sorority. From North Dakota, Sylvia moved to Kansas and pursued graduate coursework in speech therapy at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She adjusted her career plans after a blind date with medical student Chester Trent unfolded into marriage on June 10, 1956. His enlistment into the U.S. Army led the newlyweds to service in the Panama Canal Zone, where he was on staff at Gorgas Hospital and Sylvia gave birth to their first daughter, Deborah Lee, in 1957. Their second child, Roderick Dennis, was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1959. A third army tour found them in San Francisco until spring, 1961, when they moved to central New Jersey and Captain Trent served at Fort Monmouth. The couple's third child, Patricia Ann, was born there later that year.

Sylvia devoted herself to her young children. When they reached school age she resumed teaching speech therapy at their elementary school. Every few summers, she would take the kids to North Dakota to visit her extended Boutrous family, cementing the "family first" commitment in her household. Her other main priorities were supporting the Ocean Township school system, as Oakhurst Elementary School PTA president, and advocating for expanded mental health awareness and insurance coverage, as the president of the American Psychiatric Association Auxiliary (now Alliance). The first presidency featured the family St. Bernard, Patches, at the PTA fair giving rides to students in Chester's handmade wagon. The second was chairing a symposium about caregiving, which included Rosalynn Carter, at the 1997 American Psychiatric Association Auxiliary annual meeting in San Diego.

Sylvia was also dutifully attentive to her husband's other major love interest, Seacall the Westsail 32. The ménage à trois emerged around the time the couple sold their dream house in Wayside, NJ, and moved to Channel Club Tower in nearby Monmouth Beach, where Seacall was docked for some years. From there they cruised up and down the Atlantic seaboard, as far south as the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. On shore, Sylvia sang with the local Sweet Adelines, including a European tour and a performance at Carnegie Hall. Her love of singing and music was spiritual, and she incorporated it into her Episcopal faith life at St. James Memorial Church in Eatontown, where Sylvia found so much love and support.

Such support was also given to Sylvia during her final months, in the form of home hospice care. Her family was honored to comfort her and continue to learn from and cherish her. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chester L. Trent, M.D. of Eatontown, NJ, daughters Deborah L. Trent, Ph.D. (David J.Fein, Ph.D.) of Kensington, MD and Patricia Trent Myers (Stephen C. Myers, M.D.) of Fairview, PA, and son, Roderick D. Trent of Chesapeake, VA. Her grandchildren are: Jordan M. Fein of Los Angeles, CA, Elisa M. Trent of Virginia Beach, VA, and Raphael Charles and Matthew Trent Myers of Fairview, PA. These nine, and many more family members and friends, miss her dearly.

Sometime in the future, the family will organize a celebration of Sylvia's life. Meantime, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. James Memorial Church in her name.