Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia Watson
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Sylvia Watson

Sylvia Elizabeth Watson passed away March 16, 2021 at the age of 99. She had been in the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center for some time. Her husband, Terry Milton Watson, passed away in March 2020. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

She was born Dec. 11, 1921. She was married in 1943 and raised three children. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very active in ministry in the church. She helped with Luther League, was a member of Bible studies and helped at their annual Lutefisk dinner.

She took lessons in watercolor and rosemalling and became very proficient in both. She was a member of BAGA and had some of her own receptions. She sold and gave away many paintings. Rosemalling was also a love of hers and she painted many, many beautiful things. One of her trunks and her Norwegian Bunda are at the Heritage Museum in Bismarck. They had been members of Sons of Norway and she participated in many things in the group.

She is survived by her two daughters, Renee Tetzloff, The Dalles, Oregon, and Linda Barth Grosz, Bismarck; and son, Terry James Watson, address unknown as of this time; four granddaughters, Trish Barth, Cindy Barth, Julie Parries and Jamey Thorson; two great-grandsons and two great-great-grandsons, Ethan Renner Parries and Uriiah Lee Parries.

We will always remember with love and gratitude for the great mother she was. We know she will meet Jesus and that will bring her much joy.

To share memories of Sylvia and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm sure my father, Edward Danielson, would want to express his sympathies. He passed last year. He may have been some of those who welcomed her home. She led a full life. Prayers of comfort for your family.
Michelle Howe
April 6, 2021
Ken and I extend our sympathy to the family. We enjoyed visiting Terry and Sylvia when in Bismarck. Terry was Ken´s 2nd cousin. We have acquired many of Sylvia´s paintings and cherish them. This is a photo of them in their backyard in 2013.
Leta Danielson
April 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May God grant peace and comfort at this time of sorrow. I cared for Sylvia at Missouri slope and I really enjoyed taking care of her. I will miss her. May her soul rest in peace.
Christine Shepherd
March 19, 2021
Sylvia was a wonderful person, and a good friend. She was so proud of her Norwegian heritage. I've included a picture of her in her bunad taken at a Sons of Norway activity.
Audrey Solheim
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results