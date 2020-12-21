Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tekla K. Bekkedal
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Tioga
104 S Main St.
Tioga, ND

Tekla K. Bekkedal, 94, of Mandan, ND, passed away December 17, 2020, at Tioga Medical Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Tioga
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dr. Bekkedal was a treasured teacher of mine. She sparked joy in the world of children's literature that set me on a more than 40 year career in library services to children. I also sang in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with her. I will read some favorite books today in her honor.
Sonja Nelson Ackerman
December 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
December 26, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results