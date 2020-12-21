To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Tioga
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dr. Bekkedal was a treasured teacher of mine. She sparked joy in the world of children's literature that set me on a more than 40 year career in library services to children. I also sang in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with her. I will read some favorite books today in her honor.
Sonja Nelson Ackerman
December 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.