Terry Fred
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Terry Fred

Terry Gale Fred, 60, Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, in Florida. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Terry was born July 19, 1961, to LeRoy and Ruth (Vannett) Fred in Elgin.

He graduated from Century High School, Bismarck State College and Thomas Edison State College with a degree in Administration of Justice.

Terry began his career in law enforcement with the Minot Police Department and later joined the U.S. Marshal Service. He retired from the service in 2017 after serving for 31 years.

At a young age, Terry had a passion for motorcycles but always insisted there was only one motorcycle – a Harley. He loved to ride and took many trips on his bike.

Terry is survived by his parents; daughter, Nicole Fred, Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Ryan Fred, Bismarck; sister, Tammy (Wes) Renner, Mandan; and grandson, Harlan.

To share memories of Terry and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lovella,Kris and JoElla
October 4, 2021
