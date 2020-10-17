Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
Terry Hellman

Terry Lee Hellman, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born in Dickinson on March 13, 1957 to Anton and Anna Hellman.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marcy; sister Adeline Vaagen; daughter, Julie Hellman Everly; son, Jameson; daughter-in-law, Christen, and grandchildren Hayden, Caleb, Jacob, and Riley.

A memorial will be held in the spring of 2021 in hopes that more family and friends will be able to attend and celebrate Terry's life.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
