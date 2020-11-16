Terry Hoff

Terry Hoff, 74, formerly of Minot and Bismarck, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, in his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with his wife, Shireen, holding his hand.

Terry Glenn Hoff was born on March 29, 1946, in Parshall, North Dakota, to Seth "Bud" and Luella "Lu" (Myhre) Hoff. He grew up on the family farm as the oldest of three brothers. He excelled in school and sports and learned the value of hard work. Terry also served in the United States Army Reserve.

Terry was joined in marriage to Jacqueline ("Jackie") Morlang in 1966, and they were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Trisha. They made their home in Minot after Terry graduated from the University of North Dakota. Jackie predeceased Terry in 1989.

Terry married Shireen (Anderson) Hoff in 1991 and lovingly accepted her daughters, Claire and Sarah, as his own. Terry and Shireen resided in Minot until 2010 while enjoying as much time at their home on Lake Sakakawea as possible. They enjoyed traveling with cherished friends and spending winters in Oro Valley, Arizona, and Mazatlan, Mexico. In 2017, Terry and Shireen moved to Bismarck to be near two of their children and grandchildren. They relocated to Colorado Springs earlier this year.

Terry began his career as a certified public accountant at Weber Spaulding in Minot in 1968. He then joined Trinity Health where he rose through the ranks to become the chief executive officer in 1986. He cared deeply for his employees, the community, and the health system to which he devoted most of his working life. His diligence, determination, and vision helped Trinity grow from a local hospital to a regional health system serving northwest and north central North Dakota. He retired in 2009.

Terry was proud and honored to lead Trinity Health as its chief executive officer for nearly 25 years and felt one of his greatest accomplishments was overseeing the expansion and modernization of Trinity Nursing Home. These efforts resulted in a new common space and other services for the residents who make the facility their home.

Terry believed in the importance of investing in one's local community. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church (Minot) and Resurrection Lutheran Church (Oro Valley, Arizona); past chairman of the Greater North Dakota Chamber Board of Directors; and member of many service and professional organizations, including the Minot Area Community Foundation, North Dakota Hospital Association, American Hospital Association, North Dakota Healthcare Financial Management Association, Rotary Club of Minot, and Minot Area Chamber of Commerce. He also was a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and member and past chairman of the North Dakota Nursing Home Association.

Terry was a lifelong New York Yankees baseball fan and travelled across the country to watch the Yankees play. Friends and family could find him enjoying Yankees games on tv throughout baseball season, and he loved watching his grandsons play baseball, basketball, and football. While Terry's golf game was not his greatest strength, he was very happy whenever one of the grandsons would follow him around with a golf club to "play" with Grandpa.

Terry often was not the loudest person in the room or the most talkative, but people listened when he spoke. His vision, drive, intelligence, and leadership were evident to all those around him. His family and friends cherished his warmth, humor, kindness, and strength of character.

Terry is survived by his wife, Shireen; his brothers, Robin (Sherry) Hoff and Steve (Jeanette) Hoff; his daughters Lisa (Barry) Botnen, Claire Ness, Trisha (Greg) Meidinger, and Sarah (Brett) Bartz; his grandchildren Garrett and Kiera Botnen, Evan Licastro, Gavin Meidinger, and Alexa and Katherine Bartz; and his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends. He also is survived by his beloved caregivers from the last two years: Chad Hoff (Terry's nephew) and Rachel Dinger.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Terry's life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021.

Memorials are preferred to the Terry and Shireen Hoff Endowed Scholarship Fund at Luther Seminary - Office of Seminary Relations - 2481 Como Avenue - St. Paul, MN 55108 or www.luthersem.edu/giving/give, Trinity Health Foundation, or to an organization of the donor's choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

(Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot)