Theckla Van Lishout, age 86, Mott, passed from this life Thanksgiving morning Nov. 26, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

The funeral service for Theckla will be held at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Mott, on Saturday, Dec. 5, starting with a rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Stephen Folurunso officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery, Mott.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Mott.

Born Sept. 2, 1934 on the family farm south of St. Placidius to John and Lena (Dauenhauer) Kautzman, Theckla was the third born of seven children. She learned her hard work ethic at an early age and carried that throughout her years. She was educated in a country school and by life.

In June of 1953, Theckla married Harry Van Lishout and moved 7 miles south of her parents' home to the Van Lishout homestead where they raised "5 little buggers," worked hard on a successful farm, danced, played cards and kept a well-maintained home. They traveled much of the United States and enjoyed meeting new people, casinos, historical sites and national parks until Harry's passing in 2010.

You could see Theckla's delight when she spent time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed speaking German, sometimes even at the expense of others, and a face of pure joy as she polkaed and waltzed gracefully with feet lightly touching the dance floor.

She was a member of the Hillside Homemakers and St. Vincent's Altar Society and spent many hours volunteering at the nursing home fixing hair. There was seldom a good bargain missed and she generously donated to Right to Life, God's Child, Saint Joseph's Indian School and Catholic Indian missions.

Luck came Theckla's way a second time when she married Harry Rohr in 2011. Their smiles, laughter and love for each other were youthful and heartwarming. Theckla's health declined and it was a great comfort to the family to witness Harry's care and undying love.

She is survived by her husband Harry Rohr and his family, three sons Gene (Judy), Mandan, Chuck (Jocey), Mott, and Harry Lynn, Keldron, S.D.; two daughters, Sandy (Jim Weller), Mandan, and Linda (Robbie Carvell), Bismarck; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister Rose Tranby, Walnut Creek, Calif.; brothers Eddy (Marcella), Dickinson, Benny (Maureen), Hettinger, and brother-in-law Julius Honeyman, Dickinson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were husband Harry, parents John and Lena Kautzman, father and mother-in-law Charles and Minnie Van Lishout, sister Caroline, brothers Robert and Cornelius and his wife Barbara, brother-in-law and wife John and Evelyn Van Lishout, and sister-in-law and husband Jeanette and Dan Glasser, nephews Joseph and John, niece Elaine and stepdaughter Kinda.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the North Dakota Right to Life.

