To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I met Theresa when I was in the secretarial program at St. Mary's Central High School, and had the privilege of working with her when she was the secretary for the Burleigh County Extension Agency. She taught me so much and I have always admired her. She always remembered me and my family whenever I happened to "run into her" over the years. To all of her family - I am so sorry for your loss.
Dorothy (Jaszkowiak) Falconer
Friend
June 10, 2021
Carmen-
I have such fond memories of your mom. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. May God comfort you at this difficult time of loss.
Heidi Mitchell
Friend
June 9, 2021
Merikay, Carmen, and Jerome. I was sorry to hear about your mom but know she had been failing for some time. Hopefully she is at piece now. Sending hugs and love your way.