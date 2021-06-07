I met Theresa when I was in the secretarial program at St. Mary's Central High School, and had the privilege of working with her when she was the secretary for the Burleigh County Extension Agency. She taught me so much and I have always admired her. She always remembered me and my family whenever I happened to "run into her" over the years. To all of her family - I am so sorry for your loss.

Dorothy (Jaszkowiak) Falconer Friend June 10, 2021