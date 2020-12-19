Theresa Bogacki

Theresa K. Bogner, Montee, Nelson, Bogacki passed away peacefully Nov. 30, 2020 at Solvay Hospice in Duluth, Minnesota.

Theresa was born Sept. 3, 1930, at her great-grandmother Katy Weber Dengel's house in New England. Theresa was the first born to her parents, Catherine (Dengel) and Joe M. Bogner of Lefor, pioneer farmers of German Hungarian (Donauschwaben) decent.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings Joe P. and Ethel.

Living siblings are Lucille (Bechtold) and Larry.

Theresa attended St. Elizabeth Catholic School and graduated from Dickinson Central High in 1949. Theresa earned her college degree in 1974 from the University of Minnesota. Theresa was a hard worker and held many interesting jobs over her lifetime. Theresa's avocation was sharing and celebrating all ancestral culture. Theresa was a collector and created several museums and self-published a four-volume book about Banat Germans, focusing on "women's work."

Theresa loved life and loved people. She was preceded in death by her three husbands: Donald Ivan Montee, of French Cajun ancestry, married 20 years, bore three children, Joseph (Pam), Mary (Myron) and Barbara (Tim). Morris G. Nelson, of Norwegian ancestry, married 30 years, farmed, created ancestral opportunities and wove rag rugs. Conrad Bogacki, of Polish descent, married five years, danced and enjoyed the sun in Arizona. Theresa then moved to Duluth, where she found Tom Wilk, of Polish descent, where, together, they polka danced to accordion music. Theresa delighted in her grandchildren - Eric (Summer) and Ryan (McKenzie) Blumhagen, Meagan (Bob) and Maren Guptill and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Louis and Bud Blumhagen. She regrets not getting to meet Isabelle.

Theresa has donated her body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota. The family has designated The Union Gospel Mission for memorial contributions: 219 E 1st St., Duluth, MN 55803.

