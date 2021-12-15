Theresa Gobble

Theresa Mary (Kelsch) Gobble passed away peacefully at home in Denver on Dec. 1 at the age of 61.

Theresa had a short but strong battle with cancer. To the end she showed her sense of humor, big heart, and strength. Always thinking of others, Theresa volunteered to have her cancer diagnosis and testing sent out for research for future cancer patients.

Theresa was born in Bismarck to Leocadia (Klein) and Egiedy Kelsch on July 10, 1960. She grew up and went to school in Bismarck. After graduating from high school, Theresa joined the Army before being honorably discharged in 1979. Theresa had various jobs in her early life ranging from housekeeping and cocktail waitress, to explosives handling and cable repair in the oil fields.

In 1981 she welcomed Keith Douglas Kamicar into this world and moved to Denver shortly after. She married David Clifford Gobble in 1993 and they had two beautiful girls together; Libby and Lexi. Theresa spent many years volunteering at her children's schools and continued to work and help support her family, all while impacting the lives of those around her, whether it was her own family or the extended family she created with her love, dedication, and boundless energy. She enjoyed working at the Cliff House Lodge in Morrison, attending concerts at Red Rocks, hosting family get-togethers, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Kenneth.

Theresa is survived by her husband David, children Keith and Lisa (Singer) Kamicar (Lakewood, Colo.), Libby Gobble (Lakewood), Lexi Gobble (Lakewood), and her two grandchildren, Leah and Alina Kamicar. Also, her brothers and sisters, Patricia Esterberg (Farmington, Minn.), William and Mary (Wickenheiser) Kelsch (Bismarck), John and Laura (Kalheim) Kelsch (Bismarck), Francella Kraft (Grants Pass, Ore.), Marvin and Maria (Yu) Kelsch (Ventura, Calif.), and Kevin and Teresa (Gragert) Kelsch (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii). Then there is all of the people Theresa served as a second mom and dear friend to. She will be missed by so many.

Theresa was fortunate to be present at her celebration of life at her longtime home surrounded by many of her loving friends and family. It brought great joy to her in her final days.